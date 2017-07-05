This raccoon cafe is the stuff of Toronto dreams

Could there be anything more Toronto than a raccoon cafe? Just imagine the lineups it would draw.

While the city's home to two cat cafes (TOT and Meow), one filled with raccoons would never fly here given our longstanding war on fun. If you're keen to play with these seemingly cuddly creatures while you sip on tea or coffee, however, you might want to take trip to Seoul.

That's because it's home to the Blind Alley Cafe, which lets visitors play with two raccoons. According to Refinery 29, Blind Alley's owner adopted one from a breeder and rescued the other from a fur importer.

Along with raccoons, Blind Alley also plays host to a corgi and a capybara - all it needs is a peacock and a white squirrel to become a truly Toronto menagerie.

While the cafe has received mostly favourable online reviews, some visitors seem skeptical about the animals' treatment, writing that perhaps a cafe isn't the best habitat for a pair of raccoons and a capybara.

They certainly seem to get along with the corgi, though.