toronto airport raccoon

Raccoon spotted in ceiling at Toronto airport

Toronto's latest adorable and unusual animal sighting comes courtesy today of Pearson airport. Somehow a raccoon found its way into the ceiling above the baggage claim area. Travellers were quick to capture the critter and post photos and videos on social media.

The raccoon is one of our city's beloved mascots so much so that its likeness is actually used in the marketing of a local airline.

In the past, raccoons have been spotted on the subway, the Toronto Star building, climbing a crane and stealing donuts. We've also seen makeshift memorials that have gone viral and that moment of heartbreak when a loved one was taken too soon.

But even the folks at Porter couldn't have dreamt up this stunt as a way to welcome tourists to our rainy city. 

Pearson has yet to release any official comment on the sighting so it's still unclear what  has become of the raccoon or whether it has been relocated off the premises.

