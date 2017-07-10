The top 10 new food trucks in Toronto for 2017

Food truck season is in full force in Toronto, and there's a whole new fleet of trucks that have hit the streets. These newcomers are go above and beyond standard street food offerings and serve items like falafel waffle cones, Venezuelan arepas, and cooked-to-order Italian pasta.

Here are my picks for the top new food trucks in Toronto this year.

This Mediterranean-Mexican hybrid food truck has introduced a never before seen menu item to Toronto, the fawaffle. It's a waffle cone made out of falafel batter, which they stuff with hearty ingredients.

Canadian classics like poutine, hot wings, and basic burgers are what you'll find on the menu here. This food truck also blends global influences into their dishes, most notably their tandoori tacos.

Order authentic Cuban coffee out of a renovated 55 year old trailer. You'll also find virgin mojitos and pastries on the menu at this cafe on wheels.

If you're looking for street food that won't expand your waist, a visit to this food truck is in order. They combine skewers of meat and superfoods, making for one hearty and healthy lunch.

This black and gold food truck roams the streets of Toronto serving up quality Italian fare. Satisfy cravings for fresh pasta, zucchini fritti, and tiramisu.

The Arepa Republic isn't your only street destination for Venezuelan arepas. Queen Arepa has hit the streets for summer '17 and have a menu full of the warm savoury bread pockets.

Finally a pierogi purveyor has hit the streets of Toronto. These aren't, however, the most traditional ones you'll find in the city. Here you'll dig into chicken club, cheeseburger and dessert pierogies.

Their restaurant may have closed its doors, but it now lives on through this Toronto food truck. Indulge in all the same favourites that were on offer at the restaurant like kathi rolls and Indian burritos.

Watermelon salad, grilled cheese sandwiches, Korean braised short rib tater tots, and jerk popcorn fish all grace the menu at this newly opened truck.

The folks behind Road Grill have introduced a brand new truck for 2017. You won't find any burgers or wraps here. It's all about fish and chips, fish tacos and epic poutine.