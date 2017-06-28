New Toronto food truck combines skewers and superfoods

Get Skewered is serving up a healthier, more refined version of street food, albeit still on a stick. Choices are spare but ingredient-packed and inspired by global influences like Moroccan and Polynesian flavours.

They also do specials like cevapi and serve skewers on their own, and thankfully this truck takes debit, credit and cash. When I arrive they’re sold out of the cevapi, but are still doing the two other options, chicken or pork skewers.

A Polynesian pork meal ($13.75) comes with juicy pork skewers on a bed of spinach and coconut rice with peppers and cucumber.

It’s topped with a moistening and spicy pineapple habanero salsa. Salads can usually be modified for vegans.

The Moroccan tahini chicken ($13.75) is also loaded with protein and superfoods: chicken skewers dressed with creamy, nutty yogurt tahini and crunchy almond slivers on a bed of quinoa and mixed greens with diced apple, pepper, and cucumbers.

Four pork skewers ($9) on their own are served simply with pita and a choice of rotating sauce: today’s is red chili.

Drink choices are a little more upscale to match the food, with options like San Pellegrino ($2.50) and pineapple or mango aloe drinks ($2.75).

The only downside here are a lack of a ledge attached to the side of the truck making it impossible to set anything down even momentarily. Boxes are also served closed, which is good for those who want to jet but not so much for hungry street eaters.

This is balanced out by the fact that the core ingredients are solid and of good quality, and that you can always add an extra skewer or two to your meal for $2.50 each.