Pronto food truck Toronto

Pronto food truck brings Italian eats to Toronto's streets

Pronto is one of Toronto's newest food trucks, outfitted in black with gold filigree, and roaming the streets of Toronto serving up quality Italian fare.

George-Brown-trained chef Daniel Selvaggi loves burgers and fries but he's turned his focus here to expertly prepared linguine, fried appetizers and tiramisu.

Pronto Food Truck Toronto

There's a touch of class here top. It’s evident as soon as you step up to the truck and see a little patio table and chairs set up in front. This isn’t going to be your average street side experience. 

The sauces are complex, there are miniature tubs of parmesan to cans of San Pellegrino to drink.

Pronto Food Truck Toronto

Zucchini fritti ($6) are thick wedges of steamy zucchini well battered in crunchy breading, dusted with a healthy amount of parm and served with a zesty red pepper dipping sauce.

Pronto Food Truck Toronto

Pasta pomodoro ($10) is a simple tomato and basil sauce on linguine. This is a crave-able comfort dish with slick noodles perfectly cradling sweet and savoury red sauce with a hint of herb.

Pronto Food Truck Toronto

Pasta primavera ($11) is for veggie and olive lovers. The bitter, rich flavours of sun dried tomato, tender zucchini, arugula, and sharp Moroccan olives all mingle with a chunky and satisfying bow tie pasta.

Pronto Food Truck Toronto

Pasta carne ($10) is probably my favourite. Fat mezzi rigatoni perfectly traps the beef and pork sauce within short tubes, making it addictively scoopable.

Pronto Food Truck Toronto

Tiramisu ($5) is excellent, sure to improve any annoying work day. The powdery top yields to a rich creamy base studded with lady fingers, the whole thing shot through with great coffee and cocoa flavour.

Pronto Food Truck Toronto

Selvaggi has been bringing his luxury cuisine to events like Equinosh and Luke Hayes' L.U.S.T. for years, as well as Muskoka's Taboo Resort, so it's no surprise that he's content in a rolling kitchen. He probably just misses getting in the canoe.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

