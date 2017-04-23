Pronto food truck brings Italian eats to Toronto's streets

Pronto is one of Toronto's newest food trucks, outfitted in black with gold filigree, and roaming the streets of Toronto serving up quality Italian fare.

George-Brown-trained chef Daniel Selvaggi loves burgers and fries but he's turned his focus here to expertly prepared linguine, fried appetizers and tiramisu.

There's a touch of class here top. It’s evident as soon as you step up to the truck and see a little patio table and chairs set up in front. This isn’t going to be your average street side experience.

The sauces are complex, there are miniature tubs of parmesan to cans of San Pellegrino to drink.

Zucchini fritti ($6) are thick wedges of steamy zucchini well battered in crunchy breading, dusted with a healthy amount of parm and served with a zesty red pepper dipping sauce.

Pasta pomodoro ($10) is a simple tomato and basil sauce on linguine. This is a crave-able comfort dish with slick noodles perfectly cradling sweet and savoury red sauce with a hint of herb.

Pasta primavera ($11) is for veggie and olive lovers. The bitter, rich flavours of sun dried tomato, tender zucchini, arugula, and sharp Moroccan olives all mingle with a chunky and satisfying bow tie pasta.

Pasta carne ($10) is probably my favourite. Fat mezzi rigatoni perfectly traps the beef and pork sauce within short tubes, making it addictively scoopable.

Tiramisu ($5) is excellent, sure to improve any annoying work day. The powdery top yields to a rich creamy base studded with lady fingers, the whole thing shot through with great coffee and cocoa flavour.

Selvaggi has been bringing his luxury cuisine to events like Equinosh and Luke Hayes’ L.U.S.T. for years, as well as Muskoka’s Taboo Resort, so it’s no surprise that he’s content in a rolling kitchen. He probably just misses getting in the canoe.