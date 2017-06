Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Closed

Noodle-lovers no longer get to pit hand-pulled/human-made against robot-sliced, as Super Noodle Express is no more.

Mexican spot Frida has closed on Eglinton West.

Mediterranean resto Red Castle on the Danforth is no more.

Resto-lounge Seven44, at Mt. Pleasant just south of Eglinton, had its lease terminated by the landlord.

Other news