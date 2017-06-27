Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rec room toronto

Cineplex's huge arcade and sports bar now open in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's entertainment epicentre might be located on Bremner Boulevard thanks to the new Cineplex Rec Room, which joins the Rogers Centre, Ripley's Aquarium, Steamwhistle Brewery and the CN Tower in the neighbourhood.

Cineplex's Rec Room marks the movie theatre operators' attempt to diversify its business. There's already one such gaming house in Edmonton and another planned for Square One in Mississauga.

rec room torontoThe Toronto version takes over the former Leon's furniture store space in Roundhouse Park.

rec room torontoAt 40,000 square feet, there's a lot of action crammed in here, including all sorts of video and traditional arcade games as well as an immersive, virtual reality gaming experience called The Void.

rec room torontoThere's also a theatre on site meant for live entertainment (not movies) as well as a slew of screens for those who want to catch the game.

rec room torontoFood-wise, there's a sit-down restaurant inspired by Canada as well as a fast-casual spot called The Shed that serves poutine and pizza – pretty much what you'd want to fuel your next all-night gaming extravaganza.

rec room toronto

While the Rec Room might initially appeal to kids, it's meant to be an all-ages space, so there's plenty of booze available at the on-site bars.

rec room toronto

And seeing as we love our short patio season in Toronto, there's a spacious one here (with ping pong!).

rec room torontoEntrance into the Rec Room is free, but you'll have to pay to actually play.

rec room toronto

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

New Toronto food truck does epic tandoori tacos

The top 5 lakeside patios in Toronto

Cineplex's huge arcade and sports bar now open in Toronto

The Beer Store rolls out home delivery in Toronto's east end

The top 5 tap rooms in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Barque, Fruitful Market, The Tulip, Circus Coffee House, Cumbrae's

Win tickets to Toronto’s Festival of Beer

LCBO strike averted before Canada Day