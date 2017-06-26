City
Staff
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cn tower observation deck

New panoramic lookout unveiled at the CN Tower

City
Staff
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The CN Tower just got a spiffy new upgrade today that'll make it a whole lot easier to take vertigo-inducing photos from its lookout level.

For months, construction on the main pod was shrouded in secrecy, but the result was finally unveiled today in the form of new panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows that reveal a dramatic view of the world below.

cn tower lookoutThere are two new window walls on the Lookout Level of the tower, which each consist of seven 988-pound panes of glass (for 6,916 pounds in total).

cn tower lookoutWhile they improve the view for all visitors, the upgrade makes this park of the attraction significantly more accessible. The previous iteration featured a lower ledge that prevented people who use wheelchairs from being able to take in the best part of the view.

cn tower lookoutThe floor-to-ceiling windows now invite anyone making the trip up the tower to bask in the splendour of the view from 1,136 feet in the air. Prepare to see a whole lot of photos depicting peoples feet pushed up against the bottom portion of the lookout.

cn tower lookoutThis is the first major change to the CN Tower since the EdgeWalk opened back in 2011. More upgrades are promised over the next few years, though specifics have yet to be revealed.

cn tower lookoutFor now, the tower gets a solid upgrade that'll help to justify the whopping price of admission.

Lead photo by

Matt Forsythe

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A flashback to the gritty Toronto of the 1980s

Toronto's newest bike sharing service just launched

New panoramic lookout unveiled at the CN Tower

The top 10 Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2017

TTC ranked the top transit provider in North America

31 photos of the incredible 2017 Pride Parade in Toronto

Black Lives Matter returns with a reminder at Toronto Pride Parade

The top 5 weekend getaways from Toronto for couples