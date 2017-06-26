New panoramic lookout unveiled at the CN Tower

The CN Tower just got a spiffy new upgrade today that'll make it a whole lot easier to take vertigo-inducing photos from its lookout level.

For months, construction on the main pod was shrouded in secrecy, but the result was finally unveiled today in the form of new panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows that reveal a dramatic view of the world below.

There are two new window walls on the Lookout Level of the tower, which each consist of seven 988-pound panes of glass (for 6,916 pounds in total).

While they improve the view for all visitors, the upgrade makes this park of the attraction significantly more accessible. The previous iteration featured a lower ledge that prevented people who use wheelchairs from being able to take in the best part of the view.

The floor-to-ceiling windows now invite anyone making the trip up the tower to bask in the splendour of the view from 1,136 feet in the air. Prepare to see a whole lot of photos depicting peoples feet pushed up against the bottom portion of the lookout.

This is the first major change to the CN Tower since the EdgeWalk opened back in 2011. More upgrades are promised over the next few years, though specifics have yet to be revealed.

For now, the tower gets a solid upgrade that'll help to justify the whopping price of admission.