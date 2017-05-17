The CN Tower is making some top secret upgrades

Have you noticed something different about the CN Tower lately? Unless you've been looking closely, you might have missed the construction that's been happening at the observation deck level since earlier this spring.

A section of the iconic pod has been covered with a tarp for the last couple of months as renovations are underway on the cladding and windows. When contacted about the construction, CN Tower spokesperson Patrick Leavey wouldn't divulge too much about the project.

"While no details have been officially announced, we can tell you that we are working on some upgrades to our observation level that will provide improved accessibility and an exciting new perspective on the view – coming June 2017," he explained.

A bit of digging reveals that an application to alter the tower was filed in November of last year. It indicates that the existing windows will be replaced with floor-to-ceiling versions, which will significantly improve the view from the observation deck.

When the first portion of the pod was covered up, it was hard to know what to expect, but we're getting a bit better picture now that the tarp has come off the first section.

While some expressed concern at the prospect of major alterations, it looks like the general shape and design of the pod will remain the same, with the height of the first metal band trimmed to allow for the bigger windows.

We'll have to wait until next month for the big reveal, but it looks like the upgrades will have the most impact from inside the tower.