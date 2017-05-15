Mississauga getting Cineplex's next gaming and sports bar

Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Downtown Toronto is getting a huge new sports bar, entertainment venue and gaming centre this summer and soon, Mississauga will have one too.

That's because Cineplex will open up its latest Rec Room at Square One Shopping Centre, the Mississauga super mall that seems to keep on expanding.

The Cineplex Rec Room will be spread out over two floors and 44,000 square feet of space. It'll feature multiple restaurants - including a poutinerie and doughnut bar - a sports bar, more than 100 arcade games, virtual reality simulators, bowling lanes and multiple performance venues.

Toronto's version of this fun factory is slated to open across from the Rogers Centre in Roundhouse Park this summer, so you can always check it out before the Mississauga one.

Rec Room Edmonton

