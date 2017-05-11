Eat & Drink
mimosa toronto

10 restaurants to drink mimosas at brunch in Toronto

Mimosas have a way of making any brunch feel that much more special. While not all Toronto brunch restaurants are licensed, those that serve booze understand the necessity of a sparkling pick-me-up to celebrate a special occasion or even just to recover from the night before.

Here are my picks for where to get a mimosa at brunch in Toronto.

The Lakeview

One of the most dependable brunch spots in the city is just as consistent with their mimosa offering. Daily. $3. Mimosas. They're nothing fancy, but they're served quickly, constantly, and just right. 

Thompson Diner

The Weeknd's favourite weekend brunch spot pours five dollar mimosas all the way. We're not talking Bambino and Oasis OJ here: their mimosa is finished off with a generous splash of triple sec as well as an orange slice and maraschino cherry.

White Lily Diner

One of the best brunch stops in the city right now serves a deconstructed mimosa for $15. It's suitable for two (or one) and you get a mini bottle of Henkell Trocken served with a teeny carafe of orange juice.

Campo

This Baby Point restaurant has a Sunday brunch menu with a dangerously good morning cocktail list. Among them are their yummy $5 mimosas.

Big Crow

Weekend brunch at this permanent Dupont street meat-lovers spot serves something called Princess Juice. It's orange juice and grapefruit juice mixed with soda water. You can make it "sparkle" with Prosecco for $10.  

The Peasant Table

This Riverside restaurant has a tasty cocktail menu, but go for the weekend brunch and you can sip $5 Prosecco mimosas until 3 p.m.

Mildred’s Temple

Already famous for their lavish weekend brunch, the mimosa options at this popular Liberty Village hangout (which is also a great spot for large groups) serves a pink mimosa with fresh grapefruit juice for $9.95 or the classic Mimosa for $9.50.

Skin and Bones

This Leslieville wine bar and restaurant knows wine, so they don't fool around when it comes to their weekend brunch mimosas. They're made with a dry Cava and fresh orange juice from Pulp Kitchen down the street, all day for $10.

Beast

As a meat lovers paradise, this tucked-away bistro features freshly made doughnuts alongside Prosecco and orange juice mimosas for $8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmhouse Tavern

This Dupont street brunch destination serves $11 mimosas Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. They are $3 as part of their #fuckmondays special service. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at White Lilly Diner

