Free food and drink festival in Toronto for May long weekend

If there's one thing Torontonians don't get tired of hearing about, it's another food festival, especially when that food is unique, barbecued or gourmet.

Another topic locals don't tire of? Major events at Ontario Place. We're already going to see beer, BBQ and tacos at this former amusement park, so to hear there will be a huge free gourmet food festival there is just great news.

The Culinary Ontario Festival is taking place over the Victoria Day long weekend, from May 19 to 22, and admission is free. The event was created to celebrate our province's culinary diversity with food trucks, drink stations, art installations and live entertainment.

There will be a market, local chef demos, drink pairings and a choreographed drone show at night. The festival runs until just after 11 p.m. every evening except Monday when it shuts down at 8 p.m.