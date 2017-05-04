Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
culinary ontario festival

Free food and drink festival in Toronto for May long weekend

Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

If there's one thing Torontonians don't get tired of hearing about, it's another food festival, especially when that food is unique, barbecued or gourmet.

Another topic locals don't tire of? Major events at Ontario Place. We're already going to see beer, BBQ and tacos at this former amusement park, so to hear there will be a huge free gourmet food festival there is just great news. 

The Culinary Ontario Festival is taking place over the Victoria Day long weekend, from May 19 to 22, and admission is free. The event was created to celebrate our province's culinary diversity with food trucks, drink stations, art installations and live entertainment. 

There will be a market, local chef demos, drink pairings and a choreographed drone show at night. The festival runs until just after 11 p.m. every evening except Monday when it shuts down at 8 p.m.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Mac 'n Cheese Fest 2016

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

New York's hottest restaurant pop-up is coming to Toronto

Free food and drink festival in Toronto for May long weekend

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Estia, Public Park Coffee, Lao Thai, Birch Bistro, Skippa

Vodka and gin now being made in the Distillery District

Toronto restaurant adding meal surcharge to pay employee benefits

Breakup at Toronto restaurant gets live tweeted

Outdoor farmers' markets open in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting an Uncle Tetsu doughnut cone