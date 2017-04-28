Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
beer festival toronto

Ontario Place is getting a huge beer festival

Ontario Place is gearing up for a lively summer. In addition to a taco and BBQ festival, this former amusement park will host a huge craft beer festival too. 

The Toronto Craft Beer Festival, which happened for the first time last year in a North York parking lot, is taking a big leap by bringing the brews to Ontario Place's West Island from June 23 to 24. 

Tickets range from $25 to $55 with $10 tickets available for designated drivers. The impressive local craft brewery lineup includes Left Field, Junction Craft Brewing and the new Northern Maverick Brewing Co

There will also be live music as well as food from folks like Those Pizza Guys, NaanSense, Chef's BBQ and more. 

The State

