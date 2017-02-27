Downtown Toronto is getting a huge new brewpub

King West has plenty of amenities. And this summer, it's slated to get its very own craft brewery.

Northern Maverick Brewing Co., is slated to open at 115 Bathurst St., later this year. The area's already home to plenty of bars, restaurants and clubs, but this should be a good addition to provide a bit more variety in the neighbourhood.

According to Momandhops.ca, this incoming spot will feature a restaurant, private dining space, patio and retail store. It'll seat 400 people.

With its relatively close proximity to both King and Queen West, this place will probably be packed once the beer starts flowing this summer.