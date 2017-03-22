Eat & Drink
Toronto is getting a new BBQ festival at Ontario Place

Toronto's home to a slew of food festivals that'll satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. From multiple rib fests to events dedicated solely to macaroni and cheese, there's no shortage of indulgent gatherings in and around the city.

And now there's one more. From June 9 to 11, the BBQ Eats Festival will make its debut at Ontario Place. 

According to its website, BBQ Eats "will feature ethnic BBQ flavours from around the world" as well as a competition where grill masters will vie for a $10,000 prize.

The festival's currently seeking vendors. Admission will be free, but you'll have to pay to eat. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez (at a previous Ontario Place event)

