free bagels toronto

Huge lineups in Toronto for free bagels today

Toronto loves to line up, especially when it's for free (or cheap) stuff. Whether chasing after trendy sushi burritos or used books, many of us will wait for a good deal.

It's no surprise then that What A Bagel's annual free bagel promotion is currently drawing huge carb-hungry crowds, especially at its Spadina and Richmond location.

For today only, What A Bagel is giving out six free bagels to anyone who's willing to queue up for them.

This bagel bonanza certainly beats its birthday deal - on your special day, you have to buy six bagels to get six free. This is a marked change from a few years ago when you would get a dozen free bagels on your birthday, no purchase necessary.

