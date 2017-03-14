Huge lineups in Toronto for cheap pizza

Happy Pi Day, Toronto! If number's aren't your thing, you can still celebrate this mathematical constant with sweet or savoury pie and lots and lots of pizza.

As we reported yesterday, a number of local businesses embrace this quasi-holiday. Blaze Pizza, however, is attracting huge crowds for is Pi Day extravaganza. For today only, all of its personal pizzas are priced at $3.14.

Thanks to its proximity to Ryerson University and Yonge-Dundas Square, people are eating up this deal and don't seem to mind standing around in -10 C and snowy weather for pizza.

I mistakenly called right in the middle of the lunch, but an employee said the restaurant was packed and wait times were about 20 to 30 minutes.