Toronto is getting a cheap pie day

Cheap pies are coming to Toronto for Pi Day on March 14. Even if you hate math you can appreciate this quasi-holiday derived from the date 3/14, get it?

Select bakeries and pizzerias (as-in pizza pie) are getting in on the action by offering specials deals that everyone can indulge in whether you failed Calculus or mastered Pythagoras' Theorem.

Here are five places you can celebrate Pi Day in Toronto this year.

Lebron James' pizza chain at Yonge and Dundas will be slinging pies for $3.14. Limit one per person.

This Roncy pie shop will sell you two handheld pies for $10 or two family size pies for $25.

This Yorkville pizza joint is extra sneaky so they're only doing deals between 12:30 p.m. to 3:14 p.m. Stop by then and you can get a custom pie with unlimited toppings for just $3.14.

This Bloor Street pie shop will be serving all of their handheld pies for $3.14 all day long.

Now found inside the revamped Death In Venice Gelato on Queen West, this Filipino food purveyor will be selling slices of their ube polvoron pie for just $3.14.