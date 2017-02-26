10 new coffee shops with the best interior design in Toronto

Toronto has an abundance of indie coffee shops scattered across various neighbourhoods but which ones do you go to when you don't want to just grab a cuppa joe?

Here are 10 new cafes with some of the best interior design in Toronto.

This Distillery District cafe is both a cafe and a flower shop. Soak up beautiful fragrances and treats for the eye with stunning exposed brick walls as the backdrop.

One of Toronto's favourite local coffee chains has a Canary District location that might be its best designed yet. Inside features wood paneling and plenty of unique seating and lighting.

Cafe meets bike shop at this West Queen West space. What really sets this space apart are their rotating exhibits of bikes on display.

This subterranean cafe in Yorkville has a relaxing environment and boasts wicked light fixtures throughout the space.

This Junction Triangle roastery and coffee shop inside the Clock Factory building is big and outfitted with furniture that's funky and bright.

The cafe on Queen West sports an over-sized community table, skylights, glazed cement, alert red walls and the show-stopper, a suspended copper pendant light fixture.

This cozy cafe near Dundas West subway station is filled with salvaged wood tables and chairs which provide a warm and inviting environment.

It's a cafe, gallery, boutique and event space all in one. The cafe on Dundas West is modern, bright, and plant-filled.

It might be best know as a restaurant, but this King West space has a cafe as well that's just as beautiful. Between the marble counters and the funky floors this space has it all.

The Dundas West cafe has bleacher seating and exposed brick walls along with a bar foraged from the Tower Automotive Building and a cool mug chandelier created by one of the owners.