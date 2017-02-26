Eat & Drink
10 new coffee shops with the best interior design in Toronto

Toronto has an abundance of indie coffee shops scattered across various neighbourhoods but which ones do you go to when you don't want to  just grab a cuppa joe?

Here are 10 new cafes with some of the best interior design in Toronto.  

Arvo Coffee

This Distillery District cafe is both a cafe and a flower shop. Soak up beautiful fragrances and treats for the eye with stunning exposed brick walls as the backdrop.

Arvo Toronto

Photo by Hector Vasquez

Dark Horse Espresso

One of Toronto's favourite local coffee chains has a Canary District location that might be its best designed yet. Inside features wood paneling and plenty of unique seating and lighting.

Dark Horse Toronto

Photo by Hector Vasquez

Fix Coffee + Bikes

Cafe meets bike shop at this West Queen West space. What really sets this space apart are their rotating exhibits of bikes on display.

Fix Coffee Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns

Goldstruck

This subterranean cafe in Yorkville has a relaxing environment and boasts wicked light fixtures throughout the space.

Gold Struck Toronto

Photo by Hector Vasquez

Hale Coffee

This Junction Triangle roastery and coffee shop inside the Clock Factory building is big and outfitted with furniture that's funky and bright. 

Hale Toronto

Photo by Hector Vasquez

Hot Black Coffee

The cafe on Queen West sports an over-sized community table, skylights, glazed cement, alert red walls and the show-stopper, a suspended copper pendant light fixture.

Hot Black Toronto

Photo by Hector Vasquez

The Merseyside

This cozy cafe near Dundas West subway station is filled with salvaged wood tables and chairs which provide a warm and inviting environment. 

Merseyside Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns

Offsite

It's a cafe, gallery, boutique and event space all in one. The cafe on Dundas West is modern, bright, and plant-filled. 

Offsite Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns

Oretta

It might be best know as a restaurant, but this King West space has a cafe as well that's just as beautiful. Between the marble counters and the funky floors this space has it all.

Oretta Toronto

Photo by Jesse Milns

Run and Gun Coffee

The Dundas West cafe has bleacher seating and exposed brick walls along with a bar foraged from the Tower Automotive Building and a cool mug chandelier created by one of the owners.

Run and Gun Toronto

Photo by Hector Vasquez

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Dark Horse Espresso

