Toronto has its fair share of restaurants with stunning interior design, but within the past six months there's been an influx of spots that have taken things up a notch. These new restaurants aren't just a must-visit for their food, but for their breathtaking settings as well.

Here are 10 new restaurants with beautiful interior design in Toronto.

This Latin restaurant is a rebranding of Valdez and is now located across the street from its original location on King West. The entire restaurant has a speakeasy vibe and tons of copper and warm wood tones inside.

Jen Agg's much anticipated Kensington Market venture showcases a spectacular interior. The space is filled with brass, marble, vintage glass and ceramic pieces.

Found on Charlotte St. the popular Thai restaurant now boasts a much larger space. While the restaurant features many design elements of their previous space, this location exhibits a two-storey wall made up of tiles imported from Thailand.

The French restaurant found on Ossington boasts a decor separated into three distinct areas. The front is outfitted in shades of green, with plush settees and library lights, the middle has a marble-topped bar, while the back has a spectacular dining room.

This cosy gastro pub in Little India features a menu of Asian-inspired eats and comfort food. It boasts an eclectic assortment of decor, including chandeliers, a hodgepodge of antique/vintage furniture acquired off Kijiji, and a stained glass and tile mural.

This multi-storey restaurant located in the former Hudson Bay space embraces the building's historical elegance. The etched stained glass, oxidized copper cornices and grand staircases are all original and mesh well with the luxe velvet booths and rich leather upholstery.

King West is now home to a sophisticated, but casual Italian restaurant with a chic mid-century modern environment. The space gives off '60s vibes and is airy with pastel and jewel tones. It also has mesmerizing swooping arches.

Plant-based menu offerings aren't the only thing to admire here. The space features a funky jungle plant printed wallpaper, couches and comfy chairs everywhere, as well as eye-catching light fixtures.

The snack bar at College and Ossington is a sister spot to the popular Toronto bar Track & Field. They ditched the rec room vibes and instead have a decor punctuated by adorable touches. Greenery dominates an entire shelved wall and is the real stand out of the entire space.

Souk means "market" in Arabic, and the design of this space is based all around that. It's divided into a marketplace, cafe and restaurant. Notable features include a beautiful vintage chandelier and a portrait of Beirut in 1890.