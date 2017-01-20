20 restaurants for New Year's Day brunch in Toronto

New Year's Day brunch in Toronto is the perfect way to dig into 2017. Whether your nursing a crushing hangover or spending time with the family, face the new year head on with a healthy dose of mimosas and eggs.

Here are my picks for where to eat your first brunch of the New Year in Toronto.

Both locations will be serving brunch on New Year's Day. Their Queen location will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and their Wallace location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Roncesvalles brunch stalwart will be serving up brunch from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.. Yes, this means you'll have time to sleep in before you get your breakfast fix.

The Thompson Hotel restaurant will be serving a decadent buffet-style brunch for $75 per person from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Junction restaurant will dish out all your favourite guilty pleasures from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Day for a special hangover brunch.

Starting at 10 a.m. on New Year's, Day Doug's Public Kitchen will be open to serve you a vegan brunch. Signature vegan eggs benny, french toast and avo toast will all be on offer.

From 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Italian restaurant at John and Adelaide will be serving up a brunch offerings of omelettes, pancakes and baked eggs.

The cozy Annex restaurant will be open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. From power breakfasts to pancakes, they'll be plenty of items to devour.

The cider bar is dishing out brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. They'll be serving classic brunch fare along with their cider-osas.

This Danforth East spot is also ready to serve its menu of eggs benedicts and pancakes on New Year's Day. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 24 hour diner will be open on New Year's Day to help you survive that nasty hangover. Order up classic breakfast items along with a $5 Caesar and you should be all fixed up for the day ahead.

Hit up this Queen West spot on New Year's Day for brunch from 11 a.m. to 4p.m. S'mores pancakes, fried chicken and waffles and bacon eggs benedict will all be on the menu.

From 11 a.m to 3 p.m. the Leslieville tavern will be offering a boozy brunch to patrons. Corned beef hash, eggs Benedict along with Caesars and Bellinis will all be on offer to help you kick off your New Year.

Parkdale's Brazilian restaurant will be serving a New Year's Day brunch service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect spicy Caesars, exotic mimosas and feijoada.

The Liberty Village staple is winding down its 8 Days of Brunch, which will end on Jan 2. Load up on pancakes, bacon and mimosas.

Head to Dundas West on New Year's Day to get your fix of blueberry pancakes, chicken and waffles, french toast and more. They will serving brunch from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Looking for plant-based brunch? Look no further. The Yorkville spot will be serving items like carrot cake smoothies and banana pancakes from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For New Year's Day, the Toronto poutine purveyor will be serving special brunch poutines from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The menu includes Poutini Florentini, Breakfast Poutine and Maple Bacon Poutine.

Brunch at this Riverside joint will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fill up on stuffed french toast, breakfast poutine, chicken and biscuits and much more.

Start off your 2017 with some finger licking good chicken and waffles. Their Kensington location will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and their Annex location from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The restaurant on Richmond will be bringing back their Low Tea for New Year's Day. Get your fill of some crazy cheap champagne the morning after.