Burgers Toronto

The 10 most indulgent burgers in Toronto

Indulgent burgers in Toronto are next-level creations featuring premium toppings like truffles or foie gras, often stacked so high they barely fit into your mouth.

Here are my picks for the most indulgent burgers in Toronto.

Shamrock Burgers

At $11.50, The Canadiana won't break the bank, but by eating it you'll exceed your caloric intake for the day, and maybe even for the week. The 8-ounce patty comes on a bun with saucy pulled pork, peameal bacon, strip bacon, crispy fried onions and poutine.

Holy Chuck Burgers

The local burger chain is home to The Holy Duck, a decadent creation featuring a single beef patty topped with a slab of seared foie gras, double-smoked bacon, white truffle oil, maple syrup and freshly shaved white truffles for good measure.

Toma Burger Addiction

Ultra luxe toppings like foie gras, truffle mayo, cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, double smoked bacon, swiss cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze and truffle oil all land on The Double Jackpot built on a soft, fluffy house-baked milk bun.

Burger's Priest

Instead of buns, two grilled cheese sandwich surround two patties and two panko-crusted cheese-stuffed mushrooms with all the fixins' on this secret-menu monstrosity, The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Lisa Marie

Visit during brunch to experience their The Double Pancake Pork Burger. This massive morning feast features two 4-ounce pork burger patties stacked between pancake buns topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes and served with a side of maple syrup.

Bymark

A $38 burger better be indulgent. The Classic from Mark McEwan's Financial District restaurant features Brie de Meaux, shaved truffles and grilled porcini mushrooms atop an 8-ounce beef patty.

Momofuku Daisho

Make your way to the third floor of this Shangri La restaurant to sink your teeth into their Shrimp Stack Burger ($23). It features both a beef and shrimp patties along with hozon mayo and kohlrabi slaw.

Top Gun Steak

Order up the Destroyer at this Kensington Market joint and receive a burger complete with four beef patties, deep fried portobello mushrooms all sandwiched in between to grilled cheeses.

The Goodman Pub

The Surf N Turf Burger is a must try at this Harbourfront restaurant. It features brown butter lobster, creole remoulade, bacon, mornay sauce, baby arugula tomato and shoestring pickles.

Kookoo's Kitchen

Burgers don't get much more epic than the ones found at this Woodbridge spot. Hilariously dubbed the Nutjob ($21) features two twelve-ounce patties of AAA beef topped with triple cheese and four ounces of peppery Montreal smoked meat.

