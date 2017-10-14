The top 23 pho in Toronto by neighbourhood

Pho is one of those foods that Toronto really relishes as soon as the temperature dips. While the staple Vietnamese noodle soup has taken a back seat to the ramen craze in recent years, these aromatic broths nevertheless endure as the ultimate cold weather comfort food.

Here are my picks for the top pho in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Vietnam Lovely Noodle is a low-key spot where the real stand out is their build your own pho option. Select your broth and mix in up to three ingredients.

Baby Point

Bowls of pho can be found in this neighbourhood at Pho VP. Get piping hot bowls of pho in either small or large - no medium here.

Bloordale Village

Pho Jade serves up classic and affordable Vietnamese cuisine. Pho is available is small and large portions and are available in classic offerings of rare beef and beef ball.

Brockton Village

Pho Linh is not only one of the best Vietnamese restaurants in Toronto it's also one of the best destinations for pho. Here you'll find finely sliced meat and noodles, generously served in deep bowls of pale broth.

Castlefield Design District

Once you're done furniture shopping in this area cozy up to a warm bowl of pho at Lac Vien Pho. Opt for their house special pho dac biet and be rewarded with rare beef, beef ball, tendon, tripe and brisket.

Chinatown

The laughing cow at Pho Hung has long been a beacon for pho enthusiasts. The bustling Chinatown restaurant is the place to enjoy deep bowls of bo vien - a delicate beef noodle soup swimming with meatballs.

Dundas West

Nuzzle into a big bowl of pho dac biet at Pho Phuong to sate cravings for deep and complex broth and a medley of meats including rare beef, beef ball, tendon, tripe, and brisket.

East Chinatown

Pho East is a family spot and always reliable for delicious portions of pho. On the menu you'll discover a wide variety of options including classic beef options as well as seafood and veg.

Etobicoke

Pho House ends your search for good Vietnamese soup in this area. Just like most pho places, when you order your beef noodle soup arrives nearly instantaneously.

Junction

Pho Huong is a consistent spot for comforting bowls beef broth loaded with generous portions of protein. Steaming bowls of beef ball soup need just a squirt of Sriracha and a squeeze of lime to achieve perfection.

King West

Bac Ky is a canteen where the menu keeps things simple with just four varieties of pho. Opt for offerings of the pho tai nam bo vien, which features rare beef, beef flank and beef balls in beef broth and pho ga, featuring chicken. There's also a vegan option.

Leslieville

Northern Vietnamese cuisine is the specialty of Hanoi 3 Seasons where the beefy pho dac biet and lemon-scented pho ga are among the menu standouts.

Liberty Village

If you're looking for a great lunch option find Saigon Bistro within the row of spots on Atlantic Avenue. Fill up on bowls filled with either seafood, beef, chicken or veggies.

North York

Pho Con Bo occupies a modest strip mall storefront on Wilson and is a popular lunch time spot to slurp up some noodles and fill up on steaming bowls of broth filled with meaty delicacies.

Ossington

There's a lot of stiff competition on this Toronto street but top honours is going to have to go to Golden Turtle - sorry, not sorry. Slippery rice noodles in delicate broths, including lots of vegetarian-friendly options, stand out on the menu.

Parkdale

Pho Asia 21 is the go-to near King and Dufferin to get big bowls of beef broth loaded with slippery noodles and handfuls of fresh herbs. In addition to the usual array of beefy soups, there's a seafood version that's well worthwhile.

Queen West

Pho Vistro offers a simple menu of pho options and makes for the perfect spot for a quick lunch in the neighbourhood. Everything on the menu is all-natural and organic. They even have a ton of vegan options.

Riverside

Lan Restaurant brings authentic Hanoi dishes to Broadview and Queen. Besides Vietnamese pancakes and pan-fried beef rice noodles you can order special noodle soups like pho ga with chicken and pho bo with beef.

Roncesvalles Village

Located at the corner of Dundas West and Howard Park is the low-key Cafe Pho Nho. While the restaurant may not be anything to look at the bowls of pho are great.

Scarborough

Some of the best cheap eats in this area can be found at Pho Metro. The menu features 15 varieties of clear beef broth soup swimming with rice noodles and topped with heaping portions of meat.

St. Clair West

Pho Ga Banh Cuon serves noodle soups with your choice of either beef or chicken broth.

Yonge & Dundas

If you're looking for a quick lunch option look no further than Ginger. The restaurant on Yonge Street caters to the student crowd and serves six different types of pho.

Yonge & Eglinton

Boasting one of the most boastful restaurant names in the city Pho King Fabulous also makes good pho. There are traditional options as well as more unique pho like pho do bien with tiger shrimps, fish balls, and crab sticks.