The top 10 neighbourhoods for coffee in Toronto

Coffee is not in short supply in Toronto, but some neighbourhoods rise above the rest. For fresh roasted, single origin beans, latte art, Chemex, cold brew and all the trappings that come with third wave coffee culture, these are the parts of town where coffee is serious business.

Here are my picks for the top neighbourhoods for coffee in Toronto.

Financial District

Bankers and brokers are spoiled with two Sam James locations - one in the PATH and one on Toronto Street. For those looking for a spot to linger in this neighbourhood will do well at cafes like Dineen, Boxcar Social and M Square.

King West

In this 'hood grab an expertly brewed cup at Jimmy's or a “lover’s” latte at Strange Love Coffee. Quantum Coffee is a popular option for a creme brûlée cappuccino while you can't go wrong with a cortado at Thor Espresso. For baked goods with your morning cuppa Portland Variety, Bar Buca and Colette are a must.

Junction

The original locations of Crema Coffee and Good Neighbour still draw a crowd among the stiff competition in this 'hood. At Kaffebar you'll find delectable baked treats as well as decadent espressos. While Full Stop is popular for its huge seating area, bright patio and Americanos.

Kensington Market

One of the best places to people watch in Kensington is still Casa Acoreana at Baldwin and Augusta. For house roasted beans there's Moonbean or I Deal Coffee while Cafe Pamenar is a good spot to catch up with friends. Jimmy's makes good mochas and at Fika you can have something Scandinavian.

King East and Corktown

The always bustling Rooster does Pilot coffee with a selection of tasty baked goods while down the street you can get a pour over at Tandem Coffee. Neo Coffee Bar is home to ever changing roasts and Japanese pastry while The Poet is home to Turkish coffee . In Corktown, Odin will start your morning right with a latte.

Leslieville

Not only is Hailed Coffee one of the most Instagrammable cafes in Toronto they are also one of the best spots in town for Arabic coffee. Other great options in this area include Te Aro, Mercury, Grinder and Tango Palace.

Little Italy

Relative newcomers Hopper Coffee and Tokyo Smoke join the myriad of options along College Street including Manic Coffee, Voodoo Child and The Walton. Hula Girl is the place for decadent butter coffee while Snakes and Lattes will serve you coffee with a board games.

Riverside

The communal tables at Dark Horse Espresso are the perfect place to camp out to get some work done.You can get comfortable with a book and a coffee at Merchants of Green or eat a breakfast sandwich at Cannonball. Boxcar Social does everything a hybrid cafe/bar should.

Roncesvalles Village

Cherry Bomb, Extra Butter, and Fantail Bakery will have you splurging on their baked goods but do good coffee too. Lit Espresso is good for a light lunch and latte. At soothing white-tiled Reunion Island they make everything well while Gloria Cafe draws its share of locals too.

Dundas West

There are no shortage of coffee options along Dundas West so just take your pick among Run and Gun Coffee, Safehouse Coffee, Tucana Coffee or the Tampered Press. who all boast ample seating. If you're looking to pair shopping with your brew Offsite and Dundas General double as stores and cafes.