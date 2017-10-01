The 10 most Instagrammable cafes in Toronto

The most Instagrammable cafes in Toronto will populate your feed with more than just latte art. These coffee hubs boast eye-pleasing design and perfectly tasteful decor, crafting the perfect ambiance to enjoy with your double shot of morning brew.

Here are my picks for the most Instagrammable cafes in Toronto.

This cafe on Roncesvalles gets a lot of Instagram love for its flooring. If you want to boldly boast your affinity for caffeine on your profile, take a picture of your beverage looking down at the tiling - it spells out coffee in black and white.

A post shared by Krystle (@dineandfash) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

The floors at this Leslieville coffee shop are so beautiful that some individuals find the need to pop a squat and sip of their caffeinated beverage on the ground. This is just to secure that picturesque shot of course.

A post shared by Sam • 🍁☔️🍃🍩 (@sam.daytripper) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

If you scroll through their tagged photos on Instagram, you'll notice that people are fond of snapping two things: the latte art and the beautifully laid out counter inside Commerce Court.

A post shared by G A B R I E L L A L E I T A O (@lilgabsss) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Located inside the Bloor Street Kit and Ace you'll find this adorable cafe. Like the store, the cafe keeps things minimal and trend-forward. Its colour palette is dominated by black and white, but has a few accents of copper that'll make it pop on your feed.

A post shared by Beti Sionna (@betisionna) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

While the food at this Bloordale Village spot is beautiful enough, to get that real Instagram money shot you may have to focus on the decor. The minimalist design wouldn't be so noteworthy if it wasn't bathed in light thanks to the huge windows facing Lansdowne Ave.

A post shared by Michelle Arbus (@michellearbus) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

The Jarvis St. location of this Toronto coffee chain has a variety of different spots for you to capture that double tap worthy shot. From the hello goodbye tiles by the front door to little nooks with Jarvis St. signage, this coffee shop has it all.

A post shared by Vanessa Pandeirada (@vxaxp) on Sep 18, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

The star of the show at this Kensington Market cafe is the book wall. Plastered with hundreds of open books, it makes for the perfect selfie backdrop. Even if you aren't a bookworm, a couple snaps here might trick your followers into thinking otherwise.

This Dundas West cafe is another spot where quirky tiles rule their Instagram location tag. One scroll will reveal hundreds of shots of people drinking their morning brew with giant black letters on the floor spelling out hi.

A post shared by Tiffany Chin (@littleblackpearls) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

To get the perfect shot here you'll need to stand way back from the coffee bar. The beauty of this ultra-modern Corktown cafe is the wooden shelving that bleeds up onto the ceiling, so be sure to get it in your shot.

A post shared by Kellen (@oookellen) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

If you want to drink your morning cuppa with a giant can of Campbell's tomato soup this Little Italy cafe is your spot. The subtle but quirky art makes for the perfect coffee shot - don't forget to tag #coffeeTO.