Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Reunion Island

The 10 most Instagrammable cafes in Toronto

The most Instagrammable cafes in Toronto will populate your feed with more than just latte art. These coffee hubs boast eye-pleasing design and perfectly tasteful decor, crafting the perfect ambiance to enjoy with your double shot of morning brew.

Here are my picks for the most Instagrammable cafes in Toronto.

Reunion Island

This cafe on Roncesvalles gets a lot of Instagram love for its flooring. If you want to boldly boast your affinity for caffeine on your profile, take a picture of your beverage looking down at the tiling - it spells out coffee in black and white.

Hailed Coffee

The floors at this Leslieville coffee shop are so beautiful that some individuals find the need to pop a squat and sip of their caffeinated beverage on the ground. This is just to secure that picturesque shot of course.

Dineen Coffee

If you scroll through their tagged photos on Instagram, you'll notice that people are fond of snapping two things: the latte art and the beautifully laid out counter inside Commerce Court.

Sorry Coffee

Located inside the Bloor Street Kit and Ace you'll find this adorable cafe. Like the store, the cafe keeps things minimal and trend-forward. Its colour palette is dominated by black and white, but has a few accents of copper that'll make it pop on your feed. 

Baddies

While the food at this Bloordale Village spot is beautiful enough, to get that real Instagram money shot you may have to focus on the decor. The minimalist design wouldn't be so noteworthy if it wasn't bathed in light thanks to the huge windows facing Lansdowne Ave.

Rooster Coffee

The Jarvis St. location of this Toronto coffee chain has a variety of different spots for you to capture that double tap worthy shot. From the hello goodbye tiles by the front door to little nooks with Jarvis St. signage, this coffee shop has it all. 

Fika Cafe

The star of the show at this Kensington Market cafe is the book wall. Plastered with hundreds of open books, it makes for the perfect selfie backdrop. Even if you aren't a bookworm, a couple snaps here might trick your followers into thinking otherwise.

Safehouse Coffee

This Dundas West cafe is another spot where quirky tiles rule their Instagram location tag. One scroll will reveal hundreds of shots of people drinking their morning brew with giant black letters on the floor spelling out hi.

Odin

To get the perfect shot here you'll need to stand way back from the coffee bar. The beauty of this ultra-modern Corktown cafe is the wooden shelving that bleeds up onto the ceiling, so be sure to get it in your shot.

Hopper Coffee

If you want to drink your morning cuppa with a giant can of Campbell's tomato soup this Little Italy cafe is your spot. The subtle but quirky art makes for the perfect coffee shot - don't forget to tag #coffeeTO

Lead photo by

@bookofcoffee

