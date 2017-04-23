The top 10 restaurants for large groups in Toronto

Looking for a restaurant in Toronto for a large groups? Avoid places that impose a dreaded fixed-menu and instead head to these spots that allow you and your friends to dine hassle-free.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants for large groups in Toronto.

This King West restaurant's large booths are perfect for groups. The drink menu features whisky, slushies and jello shots to go along with American fare like ribs, corn bread and steak and collard greens.

For a good time, this German inspired beer hall on King West never disappoints. It has long communal tables perfect for large groups to stake their claim. You'll find a good selection of beer on tap and a menu filled with artisanal sausages.

The Dundas West location of this Thai joint is perfect for a humble meal with friends. Not as large as some of the other spots on this list, try giving them a call ahead to see what the seating situation is like.

This Latin American restaurant on King West is a towering four-storey half dining, half party establishment with a rooftop patio. It's a good option no matter whether you're looking for a bite to eat, a place to grab drinks or a night out with friends.

The Annex location of this Japanese favourite is a blast from the moment you enter until the second you step back onto the street. It’s a great group atmosphere with long tables and plates meant for sharing.

This Middle-Eastern inspired restaurant in the Entertainment District impresses with its airy ambiance and divine food. Their round, leather booths are perfect for groups of eight or less, as is the menu, which revolves around a number of small and large mezzos.

The Eglinton location of the Mexican chain is their biggest one to date. What sets this location apart from the rest is Good Fortune bar in the basement and its connection to Sweet Jesus next door. Drinks, tacos and dessert make an excellent group outing.

If you and your group of friends are all fans of seafood a visit to this Scarborough institution is in order. The massive restaurant hosts large tables and boasts a menu of seafood platters of lobsters, king crab and much more.

A favourite Leslieville joint, well loved for its lively atmosphere and hearty Italian offerings, Gio Rana's is perfect for a casual group outing. Dig into Italian staples like gnocchi smothered in rich Bolognese sauce. Wash it all down with red wine.

This is where to go near Queen and Church for sophisticated but casual dining in a chic retro modern environment. The huge restaurant boasts giant booths, tables for large groups and a menu of snacks and platters that are great for sharing.