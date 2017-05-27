The top 10 prepared meal delivery options in Toronto

Prepared meal delivery options in Toronto will save you from ordering pizza time after time. The city is now home to multiple food delivery services, making it easier than ever to get a gourmet meal without ever having to put pants on.

Here are my picks for the top prepared meal delivery options in Toronto.

This weekly meal subscription service offers healthy meals by local chefs for $7.99. There's 16 meal options to choose from and everything is delivered to your home or office.

This healthy food delivery service does standard vegan meal plans starting from $132 a week to more customized plans starting at $204 a week.

This service offers pre-cooked meals that you can heat and serve at home. The service includes a variety of options including vegetarian and gluten-free meals.

Here's a food delivery service that offers both fresh and frozen delivery plans for weight loss and healthy living. There is even a juice cleanse option for those in need of a detox and a corporate plan for busy professionals who want food delivered to their office.

If you crave hearty comfort food like the ones served on a retro family show from the '50s, this food delivery service has you covered. The meals start as low as $4.99 per serving but there's a $9.99 sign-up fee as well as a delivery charge.

Before opening a brick and mortar location in Liberty Village, Athlete's Kitchen was a meal prep service. Thankfully, they haven't given up their meal plan services and still deliver food right to your door. Visit their website to start crafting your own meal plan.

If you're looking for non-allergenic, healthy meals this is your best bet. Meals for the day are delivered in reusable bags each morning between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. A week of meals will set you back around $300.

In addition to delivering organic produce this popular service also delivers ready to eat meals. Meals cost from $10 to $14 and include offerings like balsamic veggie spaghetti, masaman curry shrimp and tempeh buddha bowls.

While many of the prepared meal delivery services focus on meals that meet certain dietary requirements, Mutfak distinguishes itself with its Turkish fare. There's no subscriptions, no minimum order limits required.

The weekly meal service offers meals that are gluten, soy, dairy and refined sugar free. How it works is your first 6 meals are delivered on Sunday and the final four on Wednesday. Weekly meal plans range from $140 to $155.