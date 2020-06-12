Popular snack bar in Toronto has permanently closed

One of Toronto's best snack bars has permanently closed, but it wasn't the result of the pandemic.

Pray Tell announced on social media on June 10 that they are permanently closing. The bar was known for its atmospheric interior and creative menu with fun cocktails.

"It has been a true blessing to serve you," reads the caption to their post on Instagram. "Remember this is not a goodbye, just a see you later."

"We had plans to sell our restaurant prior to the pandemic," says Cindy Fung, executive chef. "We are very grateful that our buyers finalized the close when they did despite COVID-19. The Pray Tell brand will continue in the future but for now, we are focused on our two sister companies under our umbrella corp Caviar Citizen Inc."

Fung says those are "Sixteen Ounce, our meal prep delivery program, customized meals based on eating habits and lifestyle, nutrition-dense, and colorful foods. Our event design and boutique catering, Preserve Indulgence, is also currently available for special deliveries and ready for future booking."

The latter is "known for ROM Friday Night Live, 20-300 guest weddings, corporate parties, pop-up supper clubs, private events, and 10-foot-long grazing tables and charcuterie boards."

They've been operating out of a ghost kitchen at the Beverley Hotel, and they've been keeping busy while restrictions have been in place.

"Since the pandemic, we've had some interesting events we've modified for delivery, picnic sets, bachelorette party sendoff (wedding party sends food to couple's home), house-warming (individual charcuterie boards for zoom meeting), corporate zoom meetings," says Fung.

"The lovely new owners have plans for a new concept and I'm sure they will make well of our beautiful indoor botanical space. However, we have no information on their future plans. Despite this major change, we're very excited about our transition. When the time is right, we will be bringing Pray Tell back."