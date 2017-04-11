Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
restaurants near rogers centre

The top 37 restaurants near the Rogers Centre

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Restaurants near the Rogers Centre will keep all your bases covered as you head to your next Jays game. If the idea of eating overpriced ballpark grub holds no appeal there are a number of options in the area for both pre and post-game food and drinks.

And don't forget! You can bring your own food into the Rogers Centre as long as it's wrapped, bagged or inside a container. 

Here are my picks for the top restaurants near the Rogers Centre.

Quick bites
 
Belly Buster Submarines

Not game for a ballpark dog? You'll find this sub shop on King West serving up another kind of foot-long for under $10. Order hot or cold subs to stay or go.

O & B Canteen

With tons of experience serving pre-theatre crowds, and a quick-service grab and go counter for the really impatient, this Oliver & Bonacini establishment inside the TIFF Bell Lightbox on King West often has a game day special.

IQ Food Co.

On the hunt fot healthy, vegan or gluten-free? If you're coming from Union Station this is your best bet. Find rice and quinoa boxes, smoothies, avocado toast and good coffee.

Royal Meats BBQ

This Eastern European grill in CityPlace offers a meat-centric menu where everything is cooked to order.

Carver

When you're in a time crunch this little sandwich shop on Peter Street will fix something up for you right away. Choose between their porchetta or chicken sandwich along with a rotating menu of sides.

flock toronto

Photo of Flock by Jesse Milns

Flock

Found just a short walk away from the Rogers Centre near Peter and Adelaide is this quick service joint devoted to chicken and salad.

Burrito Boyz

The popular burrito chain boasts a location along Adelaide near Simcoe. They offer a long list of burritos, bowls, nachos and quesadillas.

Burger's Priest

Also near Adelaide and Simcoe, Toronto's most popular burger joint is here to load you up on epic burgers and fries. Make sure to order off the not so secret, secret menu. 

Su & Bu

Sushi burritos and poke can be yours just a short distance from the Dome. Other offerings include sushi burgers, sushi bagels and an interesting take on fish and chips.

Calii Love

Coffee, smoothie bowls, poke bowls and grain bowls is what's on the menu at this fast casual spot on King West.

Z-Teca

Fill up on steak or shrimp burritos on King West. There's ample seating here but you can also get your food to go.

T Sushi

This teeny tiny sushi shop on Wellington near Blue Jays Way is where to go if you want to get some sushi to take into the Rogers Centre.

Roywoods Toronto

Photo by Hector Vasquez at Roywoods

Roywoods

Whether you like your jerk in coco bread or on a platter, this joint has it all. It's also open late night if you're looking for some post game grub.

Indian Roti House

If you're coming from south of the stadium this takeout joint on Queens Quay is a good option. They offer both veggie and meat roti as well as samosas and veggie biryani.

Sports bars and pubs
 
Amsterdam Brewhouse

The waterfront brewpub is a prime spot for kicking back with a beer before or after a game. Here you'll find the whole lineup of house brews on tap, plus a menu of pretzels, pizza and wings.

Wayne Gretzky's

This restaurant dedicated to the Great One is super close to the Rogers Centre so it isn't a bad bet for a pre or post game drink or eats. If the weather is nice head upstairs to the Oasis rooftop patio.

The Loose Moose

Boasting an impressive draught selection with over 50 different beers on tap, this is another good spot to stop in for a cold one as well as snacky foods like nachos, garlic fries and mini bacon donuts.

macho radio bar

The guacamole and chips at Macho Radio Bar. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Macho Radio Bar

The casual Tex-Mex joint in CityPlace is massive and boasts an extensive menu of both food and drinks. If it's a nice day make sure to ask for a seat on the patio.

Bar Hop

Beer aficionados will appreciate the 36 craft brews on tap, 2 rotating casks and 100-plus bottles, plus a menu of upmarket pub grub and bar snacks at dark and cramped King West pub.

Hunters Landing

Make your way to this CityPlace pub on game day and see the place decked out in blue and white. Food offerings include pizza and burgers.

Real Sports Bar

Toronto's biggest sports bar is conveniently located just a short walk from the Rogers Centre. It's essentially a mammoth man-cave complete with TVs than you could possibly want, hundreds of taps and a menu full of pub favourites.

mascot brewery

Photo of Mascot Brewery by Jesse Milns.

Mascot Brewery

If the sun is shining before or after the game this rooftop beer garden on Mercer Street is a good option. Order a beer and enjoy some beer friendly snack foods.

Wahlburgers

The US based chain pairs cafeteria style seating with big screen TVs and a wide variety of burgers, fries and shakes.

Roxy on King

The King West bar is perfect spot to meet up with some friends before or after the game. The hangout boasts pool tables, ping pong and really good nachos.

Coffee and dessert
 
Quantum Coffee

Beer ain't your thing? Quantum at King and Spadina will caffeinate you instead. They serve coffee, lattes and unique offerings like creme brulee cappuccinos.

Dark Horse Espresso

The John St. location of the Dark Horse mini-chain has a small front patio making it a good place to grab a drink to stay or to go.

Strange Love Coffee

The artisanal coffee shop near King and Spadina has a ton of specialty drinks and even more special baked treats and bon bons. 

Sweet Jesus Toronto

Photo by Hector Vasquez at Sweet Jesus

Sweet Jesus

Follow the trail of melted ice cream and miscellaneous toppings along John St. to discover this epic ice cream purveyor that also serves hot chocolate and coffee based drinks.

Millie Patisserie

If you want a little sweet treat before or after the game this might be your best bet. The cafe and bakery hidden away between Charlotte and Spadina specializes in French-inspired pastries with Asian flavours.

Milano Coffee

Hot beverages and delicious baked goods is what's on offer at this slightly hidden coffee shop near Adelaide and John. There's also a selection of soups and sandwiches if you're looking to grab a quick bite.

The best of the rest
 
Khao San Road

The Charlotte St. Thai restaurant doesn't take reservations so you know you can always get a seat as long as you're prepared to wait.

Figo

The Italian restaurant at John and Adelaide offers a menu of pizza and pasta to go along with its sprawling patio.

El Patio

El Caballito offers the perfect backyard location, just off of Pearl Street. Find an open seat and order tacos and drinks from the bar.

Pai

You can also satisfy cravings for some of the city's best Thai at this restaurant on Duncan. Make sure to book a reservation ahead of time so you won't have to wait in line.

La Carnita

Photo by Jesse Milns at La Carnita

La Carnita

Dubbed LC Central this location of the Mexican chain at King and John is a favourite for tacos, Mexican street corn and cocktails.

Yuzu No Hana

This restaurant near Duncan and Adelaide does fresh sushi and other Japanese favourites. You can eat-in or take the food with you to the Rogers Centre.

Ricarda's

The menu at this Richmond and Peter restaurant, bakery and cafe boasts items from Morocco, France, Italy and beyond. There's pasta, flat beard and a number of sharing plates great for groups.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Carver

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 37 restaurants near the Rogers Centre

Toronto is getting a summer food market with lawn games

18 great finds at Toronto's Coffee & Tea Expo

This Week on DineSafe: Hakka Legend, Hakka Bros, Banh Mi Nguyen Huong, Alexandria

The top 20 bars and cafes for board games in Toronto

The top 30 places to drink beer in Toronto by neighbourhood

10 restaurants to eat at near the ACC

The top 10 Mexican brunch in Toronto