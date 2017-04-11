The top 37 restaurants near the Rogers Centre

Restaurants near the Rogers Centre will keep all your bases covered as you head to your next Jays game. If the idea of eating overpriced ballpark grub holds no appeal there are a number of options in the area for both pre and post-game food and drinks.

And don't forget! You can bring your own food into the Rogers Centre as long as it's wrapped, bagged or inside a container.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants near the Rogers Centre.

Quick bites



Not game for a ballpark dog? You'll find this sub shop on King West serving up another kind of foot-long for under $10. Order hot or cold subs to stay or go.

With tons of experience serving pre-theatre crowds, and a quick-service grab and go counter for the really impatient, this Oliver & Bonacini establishment inside the TIFF Bell Lightbox on King West often has a game day special.

On the hunt fot healthy, vegan or gluten-free? If you're coming from Union Station this is your best bet. Find rice and quinoa boxes, smoothies, avocado toast and good coffee.

This Eastern European grill in CityPlace offers a meat-centric menu where everything is cooked to order.

When you're in a time crunch this little sandwich shop on Peter Street will fix something up for you right away. Choose between their porchetta or chicken sandwich along with a rotating menu of sides.

Found just a short walk away from the Rogers Centre near Peter and Adelaide is this quick service joint devoted to chicken and salad.

The popular burrito chain boasts a location along Adelaide near Simcoe. They offer a long list of burritos, bowls, nachos and quesadillas.

Also near Adelaide and Simcoe, Toronto's most popular burger joint is here to load you up on epic burgers and fries. Make sure to order off the not so secret, secret menu.

Sushi burritos and poke can be yours just a short distance from the Dome. Other offerings include sushi burgers, sushi bagels and an interesting take on fish and chips.

Coffee, smoothie bowls, poke bowls and grain bowls is what's on the menu at this fast casual spot on King West.

Fill up on steak or shrimp burritos on King West. There's ample seating here but you can also get your food to go.

This teeny tiny sushi shop on Wellington near Blue Jays Way is where to go if you want to get some sushi to take into the Rogers Centre.

Whether you like your jerk in coco bread or on a platter, this joint has it all. It's also open late night if you're looking for some post game grub.

If you're coming from south of the stadium this takeout joint on Queens Quay is a good option. They offer both veggie and meat roti as well as samosas and veggie biryani.

Sports bars and pubs



The waterfront brewpub is a prime spot for kicking back with a beer before or after a game. Here you'll find the whole lineup of house brews on tap, plus a menu of pretzels, pizza and wings.

This restaurant dedicated to the Great One is super close to the Rogers Centre so it isn't a bad bet for a pre or post game drink or eats. If the weather is nice head upstairs to the Oasis rooftop patio.

Boasting an impressive draught selection with over 50 different beers on tap, this is another good spot to stop in for a cold one as well as snacky foods like nachos, garlic fries and mini bacon donuts.

The casual Tex-Mex joint in CityPlace is massive and boasts an extensive menu of both food and drinks. If it's a nice day make sure to ask for a seat on the patio.

Beer aficionados will appreciate the 36 craft brews on tap, 2 rotating casks and 100-plus bottles, plus a menu of upmarket pub grub and bar snacks at dark and cramped King West pub.

Make your way to this CityPlace pub on game day and see the place decked out in blue and white. Food offerings include pizza and burgers.

Toronto's biggest sports bar is conveniently located just a short walk from the Rogers Centre. It's essentially a mammoth man-cave complete with TVs than you could possibly want, hundreds of taps and a menu full of pub favourites.

If the sun is shining before or after the game this rooftop beer garden on Mercer Street is a good option. Order a beer and enjoy some beer friendly snack foods.

The US based chain pairs cafeteria style seating with big screen TVs and a wide variety of burgers, fries and shakes.

The King West bar is perfect spot to meet up with some friends before or after the game. The hangout boasts pool tables, ping pong and really good nachos.

Coffee and dessert



Beer ain't your thing? Quantum at King and Spadina will caffeinate you instead. They serve coffee, lattes and unique offerings like creme brulee cappuccinos.

The John St. location of the Dark Horse mini-chain has a small front patio making it a good place to grab a drink to stay or to go.

The artisanal coffee shop near King and Spadina has a ton of specialty drinks and even more special baked treats and bon bons.

Follow the trail of melted ice cream and miscellaneous toppings along John St. to discover this epic ice cream purveyor that also serves hot chocolate and coffee based drinks.

If you want a little sweet treat before or after the game this might be your best bet. The cafe and bakery hidden away between Charlotte and Spadina specializes in French-inspired pastries with Asian flavours.

Hot beverages and delicious baked goods is what's on offer at this slightly hidden coffee shop near Adelaide and John. There's also a selection of soups and sandwiches if you're looking to grab a quick bite.

The best of the rest



The Charlotte St. Thai restaurant doesn't take reservations so you know you can always get a seat as long as you're prepared to wait.

The Italian restaurant at John and Adelaide offers a menu of pizza and pasta to go along with its sprawling patio.

El Caballito offers the perfect backyard location, just off of Pearl Street. Find an open seat and order tacos and drinks from the bar.

You can also satisfy cravings for some of the city's best Thai at this restaurant on Duncan. Make sure to book a reservation ahead of time so you won't have to wait in line.

Dubbed LC Central this location of the Mexican chain at King and John is a favourite for tacos, Mexican street corn and cocktails.

This restaurant near Duncan and Adelaide does fresh sushi and other Japanese favourites. You can eat-in or take the food with you to the Rogers Centre.

The menu at this Richmond and Peter restaurant, bakery and cafe boasts items from Morocco, France, Italy and beyond. There's pasta, flat beard and a number of sharing plates great for groups.