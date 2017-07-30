The top 10 chicken and waffles in Toronto

The top chicken and waffles in Toronto are great for when you want it all. Savoury or sweet? Opt for both at once when you order up this soulful Southern staple. Then the real conundrum becomes, syrup or hot sauce?

Here are my picks for the top places to get chicken and waffles in Toronto.

With locations in the Annex and Kensington Market, this is one of Toronto's most popular spots for chicken and waffles. Get it straight up or in a club sandwich.

This casual joint near the Esplanade does chicken and waffles in a variety of ways. There's the What The Cluck!, two pieces of bone-in chicken over a scratch-made waffle, and the Cluck Yeah, a sandwich featuring white meat between a cheddar jalapeno waffle.

This St. Clair West spot only serves chicken and waffles until 3 p.m. and comes with four pieces of fried chicken on a Belgian waffle drizzled with chili maple molasses citrus glaze garnished with a few sprinkles of rosemary.

Stacks of fluffy, golden waffles and fried chicken are a menu staple at this Liberty Village mainstay. Each order is served alongside house hot honey sauce and brown sugar butter.

While the King West diner serves chicken and waffles for weekend brunch and late at night for those craving it after a few drinks.

This corner restaurant in the Junction serves their fried chicken with a buttermilk bran waffle. Be sure to drench it in their bourbon maple syrup before chowing down.

Jerk chicken isn't the only thing on the menu at this Cabbagetown Caribbean joint. Their Island fried chicken and waffles is served alongside syrup and chili sauce.

If you're looking for an Asian spin on traditional chicken and waffles, a visit to this Riverside spot is in order. Their Korean fried chicken comes on a bubble egg waffle and the chicken is glazed in a sweet chili sauce.

Chicken and waffles gets the eggs benny treatment at this 24 hour diner on Dundas West. Cornflake chicken and a poached egg sits on top of fluffy waffles with a ton of hollandaise, sausage gravy, and syrup.

Gluttonous brunch is the name of the game at this Junction spot. A must-try is their big ticket fried chicken ‘n’ waffle ’wich. Buttermilk fried chicken thigh gets sandwiched between two fluffy waffles and is sprinkled with sweet hot candied jalapenos.