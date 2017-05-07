The 10 biggest tourist trap restaurants in Toronto

Tourist trap restaurants in Toronto are, for locals and visitors alike, generally a disappointing dining experience. They attract visitors with their pretty interiors, but don't be fooled: these restaurants often boast menus of mediocre food and overpriced booze.

Here are my picks for the biggest tourist trap restaurants in Toronto.

Looking at Toronto without the CN Tower in the picture is a pretty strange experience. The food here is a tad overpriced for what it is, but it's nowhere near as bad as you might expect. Meals are basic but everything is dressed up enough to make it count.

This tourist trap is actually an Old Blacksmith Shop. Despite being filled with out of towners, there's some undeniable historical value that comes along with paying a visit. The problem is that the red sauce pasta dishes are basically made for children.

This gong show of a restaurant can be found inside the Fairmont Royal York Hotel. The whole gimmick here is chefs chopping, juggling and preparing Japanese feasts in plain sight of dinners. While the show may be all fun and games, your wallet may disagree.

If you've never had the experience of visiting the Sultan's Tent, you've probably noticed the ads around town for this tourist trap at Front and Church. As the ads promise, you'll be able to catch a belly dance performance and a four course Moroccan-style dinner.

Found at Front and Church, this restaurant serves up French and Quebecois fare. You'll find a slightly overpriced menu offering things like escargots, French onion soup, and a selection of steak and duck.

You'll find this longstanding tourist trap in the heart of the Financial District. The menu here has something for everyone, from Korean glazed pork to lobster ravioli. There is no one signature style of cooking, and thus nothing the kitchen excels in. It's pricey too.

This King West restaurant has been serving up steaks and seafood to ravenous tourists for a quarter of a century. It's situated well to attract the masses that spill from the Lightbox, Rogers Centre and Royal Alexandra.

Perfectly positioned on Blue Jays Way this sports bar swallows up the hoards of jersey-clad folk streaming out of the Rogers Centre. It's one of the more obvious tourist traps on the list, but isn't totally a deal breaker thanks to Gretzky's own collection of memorabilia.

Located beside Toronto's Hockey Hall of Fame and various downtown hotels, this market-style restaurant is an obvious trap for visitors to the city. Here you'll discover stations of overpriced food offerings including sandwiches, pizza, pasta and salads.

This sky high restaurant can be found on the 31st floor of the Trump Tower. The massive operation consists of multiple dining and drinking areas, including a terrace above the city. The view might be nice, but it doesn't come cheap and the pretentiousness on display is cringe-worthy.