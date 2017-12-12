Toronto is still kind of shocked that it snowed

Oh no! White powder from the sky! What can we do? Where shall we go? How do we survive?

Toronto is dealing with its first major snowfall of the season right now, and, as usual, the occasion is being commemorated with an outpouring of disbelief.

“You see how snowy it is out there?! It’s a wonder wonderland”



No Carol actually I didn’t see it even though I was just outside 47 seconds before you — Jess Scafiezzo (@jessscafiezzo) December 12, 2017

Approximately eight to 10 centimetres of snow had already fallen in and around the city as of 4 a.m. last night, according to Environment Canada, with additional snow this morning.

Those who aren't inexplicably surprised by the December snowfall are either over it...

These cold snowy mornings got me thankful for my pink fluffy housecoat - where I shall live in for the rest of the season #bye — Sawina (@SalinaaSk) December 12, 2017

... or smitten by all the pretty flakes.

Sure, it's cold and slippery, but it's also rather beautiful if you see it the right way.

The dogs of Toronto most certainly always enjoy the season's first snowfall. Heck, there are even some cats out there who like the fluffy stuff.

Commuters, on the other hand... not so much.

If you find it difficult to drive in wintery conditions try to remember this poem



If you can't drive

In the ice and snow

Stay home so you don't

Annoy me — Andy (@_rallycap) December 12, 2017

Leave yourself plenty of extra time today if you plan on travelling by car, bus, train, subway, streetcar, bike or foot, because first snowfalls like this can be really annoying for anyone who needs to get anywhere within a reasonable amount of time.