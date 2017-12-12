City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto Snow

Toronto is still kind of shocked that it snowed

Oh no! White powder from the sky! What can we do? Where shall we go? How do we survive?

Toronto is dealing with its first major snowfall of the season right now, and, as usual, the occasion is being commemorated with an outpouring of disbelief.

Approximately eight to 10 centimetres of snow had already fallen in and around the city as of 4 a.m. last night, according to Environment Canada, with additional snow this morning. 

Those who aren't inexplicably surprised by the December snowfall are either over it...

... or smitten by all the pretty flakes.

Sure, it's cold and slippery, but it's also rather beautiful if you see it the right way. 

The dogs of Toronto most certainly always enjoy the season's first snowfall. Heck, there are even some cats out there who like the fluffy stuff.

Commuters, on the other hand... not so much.

Leave yourself plenty of extra time today if you plan on travelling by car, bus, train, subway, streetcar, bike or foot, because first snowfalls like this can be really annoying for anyone who needs to get anywhere within a reasonable amount of time.

Lead photo by

thenomadicpoetess

