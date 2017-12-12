Havoc reigns on GO Transit lines during snowy commute

Last night marked the first significant snowfall across the Toronto area with places surrounding the city getting a dose of powder that far surpassed downtown accumulation levels.

In a tradition as ingrained in our winter culture as ice hockey, GO Transit held up thousands of commuters trying to get into the city this morning with multiple delays and wonky service.

It's snows in Toronto EVERY YEAR... How have I spent the past 2 hours on the Go Train due to delays? @GOtransit @Metrolinx pic.twitter.com/VKJUIGxC7j — Dames Nellas (@DamesNellas) December 12, 2017

From signal problems to over crowding and even cancelled trains with no shuttle service, GO Transit commuters had a rough morning following the snowfall.

After 50 years, you were think Go Transit would be able to work around "signal problems". @Metrolinx pic.twitter.com/gfAZZaxAYY — Captain Wilace🇨🇦 (@wil_thomp) December 12, 2017

Regardless of how early one may have left to control for a delay, some people were held up for hours trying to get to work. Some speculated that it's almost as if it's just something that has to happen each year with no way to avoid it.

As sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west the first snow of the season leads to cancellations and delays on the #GOtrain. Predictable. #Metrolink — Stephen Ellis (@badgerbites) December 12, 2017

Even if service was slowed by signal problems and a trespasser at track level, snow was what was on everyone's mind (including ours).

As usual we apologize for the excessive #GOtrain delays this morning. Our winter weather strategy is to pray that it does not snow. When it does snow we apologize for the inconvenience #GOtransit #Metrolinx #WeDontDoWinter pic.twitter.com/nTqcgAJiee — NO Transit (@NOtransit) December 12, 2017

Update: Metrolinx attributes the problems experienced this morning to major signal problems and a trespasser at track level rather than the snowfall. We have edited this article to reflect these claims.