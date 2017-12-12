City
go train snow delay

Havoc reigns on GO Transit lines during snowy commute

Last night marked the first significant snowfall across the Toronto area with places surrounding the city getting a dose of powder that far surpassed downtown accumulation levels.

In a tradition as ingrained in our winter culture as ice hockey, GO Transit held up thousands of commuters trying to get into the city this morning with multiple delays and wonky service.

From signal problems to over crowding and even cancelled trains with no shuttle service, GO Transit commuters had a rough morning following the snowfall.

Regardless of how early one may have left to control for a delay, some people were held up for hours trying to get to work. Some speculated that it's almost as if it's just something that has to happen each year with no way to avoid it.

Even if service was slowed by signal problems and a trespasser at track level, snow was what was on everyone's mind (including ours).

Update: Metrolinx attributes the problems experienced this morning to major signal problems and a trespasser at track level rather than the snowfall. We have edited this article to reflect these claims.

