Posted 52 minutes ago
Toronto could soon get dumped by 10 cm of snow

Posted 52 minutes ago
Toronto might be getting a lot of snow if the latest weather reports are to be believed. 

According to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada we'll likely be getting flurries tonight and more snow on Monday evening, followed by a chance of additional flurries later in the week.

This week's forecast according to Environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto could be hit with five to 10 centimetres within the next 24 hours. 

Temperatures are also expected to dip with a low of -11C expected overnight. If today's weather was a harbinger to come, it's definitely time to stock up on winter boots and find places to stay warm.

