Snowstorm causes nightmare commute in Toronto

If you've been sitting at your desk, staring at the wall all afternoon, you might not have noticed that it's been snowing outside. Heavily.

Earlier today, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto. Apparently, we could see up to 10 centimetres of snow accumulate before it stops falling at around midnight.

Lucky for us, things started getting messy right in time for the evening commute! So if you're hitting the road or the TTC, take caution and expect to get home (or to wherever you're going) later than usual.

Here's how the city's reacting to the snow so far.