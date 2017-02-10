City
Derek Flack
Posted 8 hours ago
toronto snow

Toronto could get hit with 10cm of snow today

Prepare for a messy commute, Toronto. As much as 10 centimetres of snow could fall this afternoon and evening in and around the GTA. It's all thanks to an Alberta Clipper that's storming towards the city with an expected arrival just in time for the journey home from work today.

"This snowfall is expected to affect the afternoon commute," reads a special weather statement from Environment Canada. "Tricky winter driving conditions are expected, as untreated roads will become snow covered and slippery."

toronto snow

The snowfall is expected to taper in the late evening with clear conditions overnight. So much for that lunar eclipse that many of us were hoping to see. 

Come Saturday, Toronto will be greeted with warm temperatures and a high of 7C, but Sunday is expected to witness the return of winter weather with two to four centimetres of snow in the forecast. 

Lead photo by

Gary Cummins

