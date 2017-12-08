City
Rich people Toronto

Toronto ranked 15th most desirable city in the world for the wealthy

Toronto has been ranked one of the most desirable cities in the world for very rich people, according to global wealth analysts.

If you didn't already know, there are 1,760 people living in the city right now with a net worth of more than $30 million

Another 261 very rich people (or "ultra high net worth" people, as they're called) own vacation properties here. I'm pretty sure Mark Wahlberg is one of them.

Toronto clearly has its fair share of wealthy citizens. I mean, how else do all the luxury stores along Bloor Street survive? You know the stores I'm talking about. The ones that sell $3,500 scarves and such.

Business Insider recently compiled a list of the 17 most desirable cities for rich people to live in, based on data provided by the financial research firm Wealth-X.

New York was number one with 14,574 ultra high net worth property owners, followed by London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Toronto came in 15th on Business Insider's list, beating only Milan and Munich out of the 17 contenders. 

Still, ranking 15th out of every country in the world is pretty dang good for the wealthy among us. Rich people must enjoy the thrill of buying property in Toronto, where the real estate market is as hot and cold as the tempermental weather outside.

