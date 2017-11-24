Toronto street ranked 6th most expensive in North America

A Toronto street has just been ranked the sixth most expensive in North America, the most expensive street in Canada, and the 25th most expensive in the world.

Real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield recently released its annual review of Main Streets Across the World for 2017 that compared Bloor Street to other major thoroughfares based on rent per square foot.

New York's Upper 5th Avenue tops the list as the world's most expensive retail stretch, spanning 11 blocks across the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Bloor Street between Yonge and University, known locally as The Mink Mile because of its high concentration of luxury stores, easily outstrips Robson Street in Vancouver and rue Sainte-Catherine O in Montreal for Canadian bragging rights.

Looking to live on Canada's most expensive street? It's worth noting that it's also home to two of the most expensive condo locations in the city too.