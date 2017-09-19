These intersections have the most expensive condos in Toronto
For Toronto residents, the dream of the white picket fence isn't dead, but a condo in a good neighbourhood close to a subway will do just fine.
Because we're growing more fond of condo living, it's also getting more expensive. The Red Pin recently charted re-sale condo prices at 25 key Toronto intersections in an effort to pinpoint the most pricey clusters and vice versa.
Their findings show that one bedrooms are the most common unit-type, making up 56 per cent condos in the areas studied. They came in with an average price of $545,000.
Units that were closer to all the best amenities were, not surprisingly, the most coveted amongst condo hunters.
The most expensive intersection, Avenue and Bloor, is on the edge of both the Annex and Yorkville, retaining the quiet serenity of a residential neighbourhood while still being just a stone's throw away from the downtown.
Conversely, the least expensive intersection, Yonge and Queen (Avg. Price: 1 Bedroom: $371,444) lacks many of the residential qualities you see in less dense areas.
Two bedrooms accounted for 30 per cent of units, but also made up the majority of luxury offerings.
They averaged about $925,000 at these intersections, a cost that is slightly reduced when looking at the median ($519,000 for one bedrooms and $847,000 for two bedrooms), a number that is less prone to stark shifts.
Despite major gains in prices over the first eight months of the year (24.8 percent), there's been a slump more recently. Condo prices across the city were down 6.5 percent in August, and the overall number of sales has dropped 31.2 percent since April.
These are the most expensive intersections for re-sale condos in Toronto.
Avg. Price: 1 Bedroom: $753,735; Avg. Price: 2 Bedrooms: $1,346,615
Avg. Price: 1 Bedroom: $626,989; Avg. Price: 2 Bedrooms: $1,542,568
Avg. Price: 1 Bedroom: $613,730; Avg. Price: 2 Bedrooms: $1,318,594
Avg. Price: 1 Bedroom: $602,323; Avg. Price: 2 Bedrooms: $903,275
Avg. Price: 1 Bedroom: $588,236; Avg. Price: 2 Bedrooms: $942,000
Avg. Price: 1 Bedroom: $579,413; Avg. Price: 2 Bedrooms: $942,000
Avg. Price: 1 Bedroom: $576,749; Avg. Price: 2 Bedrooms: $829,801
Avg. Price: 1 Bedroom: $570,058; Avg. Price: 2 Bedrooms: $913,443
Avg. Price: 1 Bedroom: $544,927; Avg. Price: 2 Bedrooms: $756,817
Avg. Price: 1 Bedroom: $540,153; Avg. Price: 2 Bedrooms: $860,149
