New subway signs

Toronto's new subway line is all lit up and ready to go

We're now just five days away from the launch of Toronto's brand new York-Spadina Subway Extension after more than a decade's worth of work and waiting.

The excitement is palpable, and increasingly so as we get closer to Sunday's grand opening. I mean, in less than a week, Toronto will have six new transit stations and an extra 8.6 km of subway service. It's a pretty big deal.

TTC officials had already outlined what the northbound expansion of Line 1 would look like on its temporary subway maps, but now we're seeing the real thing installed on the Rocket trains, complete with their shiny lights.

You probably won't see them turned on for the final six stations before Sunday, but the fact that the new maps are in place is a wonderfully obvious reminder of just how soon service is about to begin. 

If I was a York student commuting from downtown, I might just start to cry tears of joy.

The revamped maps also feature a new side panel that highlights transit hubs, like UP Express connections and GO stations, as well as commuter necessities, such as washrooms. 

Brad Ross, the TTC's executive director of corporate communications, shared an image of the lit up signs on Twitter today, writing "just 5 days until this new map turns years of work into reality.

The Toronto York-Spadina Extension will open to the public this Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 a.m.

Brad Ross

