City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
spadina subway extension

Toronto's new subway line is opening in one month

City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The long awaited Toronto–York Spadina Subway extension is set to open one month from today, on December 17, after over a decade of planning and construction. Finally!

The public was treated to a sneak peek of three of the new stations last month and got a preview of the modern architectural layouts and various art installations that are a major component of the project.

Plans for the 8.6 km, six station extension began back in 2005 as part of a much longer project to improve the overall transit network across the city.

Extending the Spadina portion of Line 1 to the northwest, the line stretches from Sheppard West station (formally Downsview) to Vaughan Metropolitan Centre. In addition to promoting development in the area, it comes as a huge relief to many York University students.

Commuters can look forward to beautiful open concept designs marked with skylights, improved accessibility, and a sustainable features like green roofs. When the extension opens, it'll also extend the use of Automatic Train Control on the TTC.

There's lots to be excited about as the final days countdown. Let's just hope there aren't any last minute snags!

Lead photo by

wyliepoon

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What a $1,500 apartment looks like in Toronto right now

Stunning meteor shower will be visible above Toronto tomorrow

Toronto's new subway line is opening in one month

Major road closures happening all over Toronto this weekend

Eaton Centre Christmas tree draws huge crowd in Toronto

Condo of the week: Brewery Lofts

College strike to continue in Ontario as faculty reject offer

Toronto wants to ban basement apartments from Airbnb