Toronto's new subway line is opening in one month

The long awaited Toronto–York Spadina Subway extension is set to open one month from today, on December 17, after over a decade of planning and construction. Finally!

The public was treated to a sneak peek of three of the new stations last month and got a preview of the modern architectural layouts and various art installations that are a major component of the project.

The #TTC opened the doors to one its new subway stations 🚋 Here's a sneak peek of Pioneer Village Station 🚇 #videosTO A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on Nov 2, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Plans for the 8.6 km, six station extension began back in 2005 as part of a much longer project to improve the overall transit network across the city.

Extending the Spadina portion of Line 1 to the northwest, the line stretches from Sheppard West station (formally Downsview) to Vaughan Metropolitan Centre. In addition to promoting development in the area, it comes as a huge relief to many York University students.

Commuters can look forward to beautiful open concept designs marked with skylights, improved accessibility, and a sustainable features like green roofs. When the extension opens, it'll also extend the use of Automatic Train Control on the TTC.

There's lots to be excited about as the final days countdown. Let's just hope there aren't any last minute snags!