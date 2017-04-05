City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
downsview station toronto

Downsview subway station is getting a new name

The TTC might have joked about renaming all of Toronto's subway stations on April Fools' Day, but that's only because the transit commission is actually rolling out a new name for one of its (soon-to-be former) terminal stations.

As of May 7, Downsview will become Sheppard West station. The TTC is making this switch early so riders get used to the new name before the Line 1 extension opens late this year.

According to the Toronto Star, this name change is costing the TTC $800,000, a price that includes the cost to change the automated announcement system as well as signage.

The TTC's 8.6 kilometre Spadina Extension is nearing completion, and you can already take a peek at the incoming Downsview Park station, which will open on the York University campus.

Nicoli OZ Mathews

