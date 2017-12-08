This is what every stop on Toronto's new subway line looks like

The most significant expansion to Toronto's subway system in nearly 40 years is just about ready to go.

It's taken more than a decade of work and planning, but we're now only nine days out from the launch of the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension.

The new subway line officially opens to the public on Dec. 17, along with six brand new, state of the art transit stations.

Here's a sneak peak at what each of those stations look like, courtesy of expansion project director Joanna Kervin.

Downsview Park Station

Even if you have no reason to ride the red rocket, this line is shaping up to be a sightseeing destination on its own. Downsview Park, constructed of glass, stone, and aluminum, features a green roof and is covered from floor to ceiling in public art by Panya Clark Espinal.

Finch West Station

This station, with its striped, bar code cladding and multi-coloured windows, was designed by Will Alsop – the architect behind the OCAD Building. It was built under Keele Street, north of Finch Avenue West, and boasts at least 100 secure bicycle parking spots.

York University Station

This stunning work of modern architecture is about to be one of the coolest stations on Line 1. York's sweeping roof, dramatic curves and helix-like supports on the concourse level make the station appear futuristic without coming off as hokey.

Pioneer Village Station

Named after Toronto's Black Creek Pioneer Village, this unique structure features a long glass corridor (with yet another green roof on top) so that passengers can connect to bus routes without ever having to go outside. NICE.

Highway 407 Station

Beautiful glass panels project moving colours all over this subway station when sun shines through its skylights and western façade. The artwork was designed by Toronto artist David Pearl and is titled "Sky Ellipse."

Vaughan Metropolitan Centre

The end of the line has never looked better. This last stop on the 8.6 km Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension will serve as a "multimodal transit terminal" for Metrolinx. It has a really cool domed, ovoid entrance with mirrored panels on the ceiling.