Rental of the week: 930 Dundas Street West

Here's a beautiful apartment in Toronto that might actually be within reach for someone's who's willing to drop down $2,900 a month for a three bedroom space.

Located above a store on Dundas West nearly straight across from Trinity Bellwoods Park, this two-storey unit is both pretty and spacious with a brand new open concept kitchen featuring Miele appliances and a built-in coffee maker.

Three-bedroom apartments listed under $3,000 in Toronto often feature tiny sleeping spaces, but all three bedrooms here boast a decent size and ample light. You could comfortable fit a mid-size family in this space.

The single washroom isn't ideal, but it too offers decent space with double sinks ready for multiple people to get ready in the morning. And, really, I'm not sure how many renters have multiple washrooms on their wish-list. It's just not that common a feature.

There are a few practical hiccups worth noting here. Closet space appears to be minimal, and there's no sign of a washer/dryer. That alone could pose problems for some people, while others would surely do without in exchange for the luxury finishes in the kitchen.

Specs

Address: 930 Dundas Street West

Apartment type: Above store

Rent: $2,900

Furnished? No

Utilities: Extra

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Unspecified

Laundry? Unspecified

Pet friendly? Unspecified

Good For

Someone who needs a three bedroom space but still likes the idea of an apartment that's nice enough for regular entertaining. You could easily see a family here or a couple who wants to use the extra bedrooms for work space.

Move On If

You detest climbing stairs and you cherish ample closet space. This apartment might be beautiful, but it does come with a few drawbacks.