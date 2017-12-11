Here's a map of all the unreal holiday lights in Toronto

Christmas lights and holiday displays have swept Toronto for another year of scenic and festive fun. Favourites from previous years are back, along with some welcome new additions to ensure this city is both merry and bright come the holidays.

Here's a roundup of some of the prettiest Christmas lights you'll find around Toronto, complete with a map for planning your festive tour.

Nathan Phillips Square

City Hall is always a festive place in December, but once again it's being dialed up with a huge holiday fair to go along with the ice rink, the Toronto sign and Toronto's official Christmas tree.

Casa Loma

Toronto's castle gets the winter wonderland treatment with a magical light show across the beautiful grounds. Find 150 years of Canadian Christmas going down on the grounds until the beginning of January.

Toronto Christmas Market

No surprises here. The Distillery District is home to the Toronto Christmas Market and as result been decked out with Christmas lights, a light tunnel, a giant Christmas tree and other festive paraphernalia throughout the month.

Eastern Beaches

A trip along the boardwalk need not be only a summer activity. The Eastern Beaches are covered in 80,000 LED lights for DeClute's Light Up the Beach.

Christie Pits

The sparkling tiger is back at Christie Pits for another season in celebration of Toronto's Korean community. You can find it between the subway station and the park.

Eaton Centre

You'll find the country's biggest Christmas tree at the Eaton Centre this year, along with a whole lot of other festive displays throughout the mall.

Yonge-Dundas Square

If you're looking for a little break from holiday shopping and could use a bit of festive cheer outside the mall, the holiday display at Yonge-Dundas Square is worth a visit.

Saks & Hudson Bay

Keeping up a longstanding tradition, Saks and Hudson Bay have outfitted their windows near Yonge and Queen with a series of festive displays.

Financial District

Most of the major office towers in the Financial District have festive displays worth checking out if you're in the area. There are classy outdoor displays at Commerce Court and the TD Centre, while Brookfield Place and First Canadian Place have nice indoor decorations up.

Toronto Waterfront

The Spectacle of Lights is a series of displays along Queens Quay designed to bring some festive cheer to the waterfront. Installations can be found at the Peter Street Basin, the Fire Hall, and the Toronto Music Garden.

Ontario Place

New for 2017 is the huge winter festival happening at Ontario Place. From December 8 to March 18, Toronto will be treated to this free winter festival right on the lake which features a synthetic skating rink and stunning light installations.

188 Brock Avenue

The D'Elia family completely deck out their home each year in the kitschiest way imaginable. Be careful not to visit to early, though. The lights don't come on until after dusk.

165 Benjamin Boake Trail

The De Sario family lights up their home with roughly 50,000 LED lights each year in support of Sick Kids Hospital. It's the most Griswold of Toronto's Christmas light displays.

6 Holmesdale Crescent

Mary Genua has put on a roubust light display at her home near Dufferin St. and Eglinton Ave. for at least 30 years.

Glenlake Avenue and Dorval Road

Trevor Walker and Karin Martin might just have the most creative Christmas lights display in the entire city, complete with a giant Rudolph to greet those passing by.

Inglewood Drive

During the month of December this Toronto street is known as Kringlewood. Residents of the Moore Park neighbourhood get together to erect giant Santas on their front lawns. This year will feature more than 50.