City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Eaton Centre Christmas Tree

Eaton Centre Christmas tree draws huge crowd in Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canada's largest Christmas tree was unveiled last night at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre – all 100 impossibly sparkly, glowing, bright red feet of it.

Thousands of people came to watch the curtains rise... and rise, and rise as the majestic tree came into sight like a vertical, upwards flow of lava.

So red. So sparkly. Such a nice way to ring in the holiday season with tons of fellow Christmas fans.

The sprawling downtown mall was abuzz with movement and sound from the likes of Choir!Choir!Choir!, Juno-winning Canadian songwriter Ruth B., Celine Dion Christmas albums and, of course, the crowd itself, both ahead of and during the unveiling.

At one point, attendees joined together in belting out Feliz Navidad under the newly-revealed 2017 Christmas tree – just one of many magical moments captured on camera by the people of Toronto.

Lead photo by

Aaron Navarro

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What a $1,500 apartment looks like in Toronto right now

Stunning meteor shower will be visible above Toronto tomorrow

Toronto's new subway line is opening in one month

Major road closures happening all over Toronto this weekend

Eaton Centre Christmas tree draws huge crowd in Toronto

Condo of the week: Brewery Lofts

College strike to continue in Ontario as faculty reject offer

Toronto wants to ban basement apartments from Airbnb