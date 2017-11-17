Eaton Centre Christmas tree draws huge crowd in Toronto

Canada's largest Christmas tree was unveiled last night at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre – all 100 impossibly sparkly, glowing, bright red feet of it.

Thousands of people came to watch the curtains rise... and rise, and rise as the majestic tree came into sight like a vertical, upwards flow of lava.

So red. So sparkly. Such a nice way to ring in the holiday season with tons of fellow Christmas fans.

The sprawling downtown mall was abuzz with movement and sound from the likes of Choir!Choir!Choir!, Juno-winning Canadian songwriter Ruth B., Celine Dion Christmas albums and, of course, the crowd itself, both ahead of and during the unveiling.

At one point, attendees joined together in belting out Feliz Navidad under the newly-revealed 2017 Christmas tree – just one of many magical moments captured on camera by the people of Toronto.