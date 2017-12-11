Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 12 hours ago
inglewood santas toronto

A Toronto street is covered in giant Santas

The holiday season is upon us in Toronto and that can only mean one thing: Kringlewood is back.

In case you're not familiar with Kringlewood, it's an annual tradition in the Moore Park neighbourhood on Inglewood Drive where neighbours get together to erect giant, inflatable Santas on their front lawns.

The Santas started to appear late last month, but now it seems that most have cropped up all along the street, which runs off of Mount Pleasant Road near St. Clair Avenue. There are some 50 in total.

A post shared by Michael Eastman (@7mke) on

The Kringlewood tradition began a few years back when resident Amy Westin bought an oversized Kris Kringle at Canadian Tire, igniting a trend that's since grown into a community-wide, yearly attraction.

The festive display is worth checking out, especially at night when each one is lit up along the street. And if that's not enough surrealism for you, nearby Rose Park Drive might break out the snowmen for another year of frosty friendly competition.

