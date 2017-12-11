A Toronto street is covered in giant Santas

The holiday season is upon us in Toronto and that can only mean one thing: Kringlewood is back.

In case you're not familiar with Kringlewood, it's an annual tradition in the Moore Park neighbourhood on Inglewood Drive where neighbours get together to erect giant, inflatable Santas on their front lawns.

The Santas started to appear late last month, but now it seems that most have cropped up all along the street, which runs off of Mount Pleasant Road near St. Clair Avenue. There are some 50 in total.

The Kringlewood tradition began a few years back when resident Amy Westin bought an oversized Kris Kringle at Canadian Tire, igniting a trend that's since grown into a community-wide, yearly attraction.

