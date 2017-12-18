City
Go transit NYE

GO Transit and UP Express will be free on New Year's Eve

Metrolinx has announced that it will be offering free GO Transit and UP Express rides this New Year's Eve, which should come as great news to people around the GTA who don't like triple digit cab fares.

According to the public transit agency's website, GO vehicles will be running on a Sunday schedule this Dec. 31, but with additional late-night service and free rides after 7 p.m.

"This #NYE, we will be expanding free service after 7pm on @GOtransit to the @UPexpress!" tweeted provincial minister of transportation Steven Del Duca over the weekend. "Choose transit, don’t drink & drive."

Those who don't have as far a hike can still rest assured that they won't be paying a fortune to get home this New Year's Eve.

For the fifth year in a row, TTC vehicles will be free to ride between Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 7 a.m. Cheers to you getting home safe, sound and hopefully without any puke on your shoes.

Lead photo by

Cameron Applegath

