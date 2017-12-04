The TTC will be totally free all night on New Year's Eve

The TTC will be free free free once again this New Year's Eve, ensuring that everyone in Toronto has a safe, easy, and maybe even vomit-free ride home.

Corby Spirit and Wine is sponsoring the entire transit system for its fifth consecutive year on December 31, 2017 until 7 a.m. on January 1, 2018.

All streetcars, busses and subways will be completely free to ride beginning at 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve, which will save you dollars getting to the party as well as home from it.

This New Year's Eve, don't drink and drive - your safe ride is on us! 🎉For the 5th year in a row, we're providing free rides for Torontonians by sponsoring the entire #TTC network from 7PM-7AM on NYE! @TTChelps #CorbySafeRides https://t.co/xmlYBUdpPH pic.twitter.com/GX6rks5wMv — Corby Spirit & Wine (@CorbySW) December 4, 2017

Blue Night buses will be running until 8 a.m. all over the city, but you should note that the last subway trains will leave Union Station at 3:30 a.m. for Finch Station and 3:34 a.m. for Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station.

On Line 2, the last trains will leave Bloor-Yonge Station heading in both directions at 3:37 a.m. Kennedy Station will close off Line 3 at 4:05 a.m., and the last train on LIne 4 will leave Sheppard-Yonge Station for Don Mills at at 3:58 a.m.

If you're not going out for NYE but want to get in on all this free TTC action, check out the LCBO, where Corby has planted over 24,000 tokens.

The complimentary tokens can be found on bottles of J.P. Wiser's whisky, Lamb's rum and Polar Ice vodka at LCBO stores throughout the GTA.