City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto coldest morning

Today is the coldest day in Toronto this year

At -15 degrees Celsius, with a wind chill of -23, Toronto is currently experiencing its coldest morning of 2017. Yayyy.

Local meteorologist Jill Taylor says that these are, by far, the chilliest temperatures people have woken up to in the city all year.

The second-coldest morning of 2017 was back in March, according to Taylor, when thermometers hit -13.4 degrees Celsius mid-month.

Toronto (obviously) remains under an extreme cold weather alert today. The city's public health department first issued the alert on Tuesday, based on Environment Canada's prediction that the wind chill would reach at least -20 overnight.

It got so cold in the city on Wednesday that officials temporarily shut down the holiday fair in Nathan Phillip's Square.

Good luck out there, morning commuters. Don't forget your hats. And scarves. And mitts. And boots. And long-johns. And thermals. And parkas. *sigh*

Amber Dawn Pullin

